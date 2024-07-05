Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $196.76 and last traded at $197.59. 31,597,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 42,104,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Specifically, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.