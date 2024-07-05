AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.03. 7,799,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,917,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.