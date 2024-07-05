Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.6 %

DOX stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.