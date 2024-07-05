American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.36

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 24842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

