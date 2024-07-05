American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys Shares of 4,621 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $333.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

