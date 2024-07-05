American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.