American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases Shares of 522 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

IT opened at $447.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

