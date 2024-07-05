American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes $270,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 749,991 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.