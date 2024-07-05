American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes $345,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 51.4% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 60,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 21.4% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $6,883,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.2 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

