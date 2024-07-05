American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes $357,000 Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 66.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,366.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is 235.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

