American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes $443,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

