Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.57. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 373,619 shares trading hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

