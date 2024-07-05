Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 34,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 48,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.15% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

