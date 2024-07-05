Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE AMPX opened at $1.25 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.72.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.