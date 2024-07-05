Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMPX opened at $1.25 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.72.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

