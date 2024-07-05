Analysts Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

