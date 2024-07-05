Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $9.79

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Enhabit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enhabit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter.
EHAB opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.86.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
