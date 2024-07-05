Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $19.20

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Shares of IBEX opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
