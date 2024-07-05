Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $70.43

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Perficient stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

