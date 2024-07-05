Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) PT at $50.38

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,640,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 316,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARS opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

