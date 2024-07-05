Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$39.88

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.07. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.