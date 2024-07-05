Analysts Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target at $61.80

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $329.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
