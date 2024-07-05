Analysts Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target at $61.80

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 244.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 314,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,070 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $10,648,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $329.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.