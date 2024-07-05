AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.18

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 152491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

