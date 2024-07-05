AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.18

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 152491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.