ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 44,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 147,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

Specifically, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,516.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,688 shares of company stock worth $11,332,663 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.