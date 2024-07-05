ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

