Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

