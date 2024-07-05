Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 2.7%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 85,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 558,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

