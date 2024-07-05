Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE APO opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $73.77 and a 12 month high of $120.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

