Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.08.

NYSE:APTV opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Aptiv by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $383,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

