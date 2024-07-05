Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

