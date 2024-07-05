Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.50

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Arden Partners shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 10,499 shares traded.
Arden Partners Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97.
Arden Partners Company Profile
Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arden Partners
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.