Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
