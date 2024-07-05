Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
