Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

