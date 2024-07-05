Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

AJG traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $261.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

