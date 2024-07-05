Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $289.35

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.35 and traded as low as $264.55. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $267.05, with a volume of 3,027 shares changing hands.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.35 and a 200 day moving average of $279.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

