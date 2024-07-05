ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,078.00 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,078.00. The company has a market cap of $425.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $977.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $915.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

