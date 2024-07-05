ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,082.79

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,082.79 and last traded at $1,075.00, with a volume of 91088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,071.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $423.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $977.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $915.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

