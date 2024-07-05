Assura (LON:AGR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Assura to an add rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assura stock opened at GBX 41.94 ($0.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.12 ($0.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($411.18). In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 54,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,880 ($27,675.18). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($411.18). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 304,935 shares of company stock worth $12,745,387. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

