Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $7.55. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 31,934 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

