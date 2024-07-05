Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

