Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
