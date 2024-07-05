AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

