Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 1.8%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATGGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.10). 210,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 300,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 548.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6,031.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

