Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

