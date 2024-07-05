B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) PT Raised to GBX 625

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 560 ($7.08) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

BPM opened at GBX 515 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The company has a market capitalization of £191.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 476.12. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 529.80 ($6.70).

Insider Activity

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,212.29). In related news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,212.29). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,274.05). 83.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

