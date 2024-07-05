Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $391.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 391.60 ($4.95), with a volume of 903578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.20 ($4.78).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.41. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.87), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($924,861.94). 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Further Reading

