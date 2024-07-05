Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 294 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Shares of BCG stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.