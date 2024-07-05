BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 136,291 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

