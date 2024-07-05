Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,505.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.