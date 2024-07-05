Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

