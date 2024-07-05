Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Insider David Poutney Sells 4,350,000 Shares

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Free Report) insider David Poutney sold 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £696,000 ($880,344.04).

Belluscura Trading Down 3.3 %

LON BELL opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £23.93 million, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.86. Belluscura plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Belluscura Company Profile

Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company offers X-PLOR, a modular portable oxygen concentrator. Belluscura plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

