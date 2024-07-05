Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Insider David Poutney Sells 4,350,000 Shares

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Free Report) insider David Poutney sold 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £696,000 ($880,344.04).
Belluscura Trading Down 3.3 %
LON BELL opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £23.93 million, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.86. Belluscura plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).
Belluscura Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Belluscura
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Belluscura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belluscura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.