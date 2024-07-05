Benjamin C. Singer Sells 2,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

